POOYIE it is hot!

Most of Acadiana is under a heat advisory today, with heat index values approaching 112 degrees.

Lafayette Consolidated Government posted some tips to stay safe:



Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing in light colors.

Stay indoors and/or seek shade and shelter when available. Avoid rigorous outdoor activities if possible.

Check on friends, family and neighbors, especially those who may have higher risk of heat-related illness.

The National Weather Service adds: Take frequent breaks, and always check your vehicles for children and animals left behind.

And here's some info on the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion: