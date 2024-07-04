POOYIE it is hot!

Most of Acadiana is under a heat advisory today, with heat index values approaching 112 degrees.
Lafayette Consolidated Government posted some tips to stay safe:
- Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing in light colors.
- Stay indoors and/or seek shade and shelter when available. Avoid rigorous outdoor activities if possible.
- Check on friends, family and neighbors, especially those who may have higher risk of heat-related illness.
The National Weather Service adds: Take frequent breaks, and always check your vehicles for children and animals left behind.
And here's some info on the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion: