Oversized load convoy to impact US 90 between New Iberia and Broussard

Berard Transportation advises motorists of an upcoming oversized load transport that will affect travel along US Highway 90 between New Iberia and Broussard.

On Tuesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 3, a convoy will move three loads of industrial equipment—each reaching up to 22 feet in height—from the Port of Iberia to Broussard.

Berard Transportation

The transports will begin at 8:00 a.m. and are expected to take three to four hours to complete the 16-mile route.

According to a release from Berard Transportation, the convoy will include utility crews, bucket trucks, civilian escorts, and Louisiana State Police escorts to ensure safe passage.

Berard Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or exercise caution and anticipate delays when traveling in the area during these times.