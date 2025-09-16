One Acadiana helps voters navigate local millages with free resources

LAFAYETTE, La. – One Acadiana (1A) has officially launched its 2025 Elections Hub, a free online resource to help voters navigate the fall election season.

One Acadiana’s 2025 Elections Hub features key election dates, 1A’s Ballot Guide, and a new video series - “1A Ballot Briefings.”

On October 11, Lafayette Parish voters will weigh in on two local millage renewals– one for the Lafayette Parish School System and the other for the Bayou Vermilion District. 1A’s Ballot Guide clearly outlines the two millage renewals, explaining what a “yes” vote and a “no” vote would mean for both propositions.

This year, One Acadiana is also introducing “1A Ballot Briefings,” a video series designed to give voters a more in-depth look at items on the ballot, according to a spokesperson for 1 A. Episodes for the October 11 election include exclusive interviews with the Superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System and the Executive Director of the Bayou Vermilion District, offering first-hand insight into the propositions.

"During election seasons, One Acadiana strives to provide the business community with the resources needed to make informed decisions,” said One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman. “Referencing our ballot guide and watching our new “Ballot Briefings” video series are easy and convenient ways for voters to ensure they are prepared before heading to the polls on October 11th.”

The public can access these resources at OneAcadiana.org/Elections.

Early voting for the October 11th election will take place September 27 – October 4 (excluding September 28). Voters can find their polling location at SOS.LA.GOV.

One Acadiana’s 2025 Election Hub will be updated with additional resources for the November 15th election following October 11th.