New "warm line" seeks to expand substance use support in rural Louisiana

Folks who need to talk to someone about substance abuse have a new number to call.

The new "warm line" was put together by Beacon Community Connections, with funding and partnership from Ochsner Lafayette General’s HRSA Implementation III federal grant.

It's aimed at improving access to behavioral health treatment and support for individuals in rural communities.

"A warm line is a confidential, non-emergency phone service staffed by trained peers with lived behavioral health experience, offering empathetic listening and connections to treatment for those seeking help but not in immediate crisis. The Beacon Warm Line specifically aims to connect people struggling with substance use issues to effective treatment, with peer support specialists ready to listen and provide guidance," a release staets.

Ochsner Lafayette General applied the $1 million in federal funding over a 3-year period to provide education to improve family members’, caregivers’ and the public’s understanding of evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies for opioid and substance abuse disorders, and to reduce stigma associated with the disease in rural areas of South Louisiana. From the start of the program in 2023, there has been a 712.5% increase in the number of patients treated for Opioid and substance abuse in Ochsner’s rural health clinic in Jennings.

“This is the only HRSA Implementation III Grant awarded in the State of Louisiana. We have successfully provided access to our rural communities for resources with this warm line program as well as reduced stigma associated with the disease with the treatment in our clinics”, Karen Wyble, PhD, Program Director.

Wyble and her team hosted multiple school and community-based prevention programs. During these programs in Acadia, Vermilion, and Jeff Davis parishes, the community voiced concerns on how to access resources in their rural communities. Through partnership with Beacon, the idea for a 24/7 warm line was born.

Julia Shiryaev, Peer Support Specialist Coordinator at Beacon, explained, “Warm lines are the purest form of peer support, providing a judgment-free space to talk through difficult emotions, receive support, and connect to other resources that can help you.”

Beacon believes this initiative will save lives and reduce barriers to care for those in rural Louisiana who face challenges accessing behavioral health services, the release states.

“In 2024, Beacon’s peer support specialists responded to 575 patients in the emergency room with substance use concerns. Of those, 99% received harm reduction education, Naloxone to prevent death from overdose, and connections to inpatient and outpatient treatment,” said Holly Howat, PhD, Founder and Executive Director of Beacon Community Connections.

“Since Beacon began, we have innovated to respond to the needs of the communities we serve. The Beacon Warm Line is our latest endeavor to reach people in need and offer a helping hand. We are proud to work in erasing the stigma associated with substance use and addiction to create a state where everyone has access to the help they need.”

“As soon as I came home from rehab, you (Peer Support Specialist) was there to help me with clothes, Medicaid, getting to meetings. When I need to talk you give good advice. Thanks for help us," said Marieliz, a Beacon Ally Client.

To reach a peer support specialist, call 337-446-4001 or 866-538-1477, or visitwww.beaconwarmline.com.