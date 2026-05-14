New online tool makes helping people experiencing homelessness in Acadiana simpler

ACROSS ACADIANA — The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing created a new tool that you could use to help people experiencing homelessness across Acadiana.

The Community Concern Outreach Request Portal gives you a simple way to let the right people know who's in need of help throughout the region.

"It's a short form. They can be as expansive or abbreviated as they'd like and just let us know of someone that they're concerned about. Perhaps it's somebody they drive by every day. Perhaps it's someone near their workplace or someone that they know personally, and that way they can let us know, as a multi-agency response, that there's someone in need," said Elsa Dimitriadis, executive director of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing. "And then on the back end, what's great is that we're able then to collectively look at those responses and coordinate our outreach."

This tool isn't an emergency response system, but it can be used when you're concerned about someone's well-being, especially during extreme weather conditions.

To access the Community Concern Outreach Request Portal, click here.