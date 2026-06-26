Nearly 900,000 books later, what's next for Imagination Library

LAFAYETTE, La. – For nearly two decades, United Way of Acadiana has helped build a foundation for lifelong learning by bringing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to children across Acadiana.

Since launching the program locally in 2008, United Way has gifted nearly 900,000 books to children throughout the region, helping families build home libraries and foster a love of reading from birth.

As the program continues to grow, United Way of Acadiana is taking the next step in expanding its impact. The organization is transitioning from the day-to-day administration of the program to serving as its lead community champion, allowing local organizations to assume operational responsibilities while United Way continues to provide financial support, increase awareness, and mobilize community partners around the shared goal of early childhood literacy.

"This transition allows us to focus on what we do best, bringing partners together to solve community challenges," said Heather Blanchard, President and CEO of United Way of Acadiana. "By empowering local organizations to manage enrollment and operations while we continue to invest in and advocate for the program, we can reach more children than ever before and ensure every child has the opportunity to begin school ready to learn."

United Way remains committed to funding the program through donor support, workplace giving campaigns, grants, and community partnerships. The organization will also continue to celebrate milestones, promote enrollment opportunities, and advocate for the importance of early literacy throughout Acadiana, a release states.

The expansion creates new opportunities for libraries, school systems, healthcare providers, civic organizations, and other community partners to actively connect families with this free resource. Together, these partnerships will help increase enrollment and place more high-quality books into the hands of children from birth to age five, the release states.

"Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has changed the lives of countless children and families across Acadiana," Blanchard said. "We're proud of the legacy we've built over the past 18 years, and we're even more excited about what comes next. This collaborative approach allows us to grow the program's reach and ensure every eligible child has access to the joy of reading."

Families interested in enrolling their children or organizations interested in supporting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library are encouraged to contact United Way of Acadiana or visit the program's local enrollment resources for more information.