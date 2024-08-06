Motorists urged to use caution as new school year begins

STATEWIDE — With summer winding down and the start of a new school year just days away, Louisiana State Police are reminding motorists of the importance of driving safely in school zones and around buses transporting children.

School Zone Safety:

According to Trooper Eddie Thomas, Louisiana law authorizes crossing guards to control traffic at intersections to ensure student safety. Drivers need to remain alert for crossing guards and adhere to posted speed limits in designated school zones. Motorists should also be prepared for sudden stops and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic during drop-off and pick-up times. In addition, it is critical to respect and comply with posted Hands-Free Zones within school zones. These zones prohibit all drivers, regardless of age, from using a cell phone to make calls, send texts, or access social media platforms.

School Bus Safety:

When approaching a school bus with flashing red lights, all traffic, regardless of direction, must come to a complete stop at least 30 feet from the bus. Drivers must remain stopped until the bus stop arm retracts and the bus begins to move. Use extra caution around school buses, as children may unexpectedly enter the roadway. Determining when to stop for a bus traveling in the opposite direction can be confusing for many drivers. A good rule of thumb is to always stop unless you are on a four-lane road with a physical barrier, raised median, or a continuous turn lane, as maintained by Trooper Thomas.

Car Seat Safety:

Louisiana law requires that children under the age of 13 ride in the back seat of a vehicle whenever possible. It is recommended that younger children remain rear-facing until two years of age or until they have outgrown the car seat's weight or height limits. Older children who are able to face forward should use the internal harness up to the maximum limit, which is typically 65 pounds for most seats. If a caregiver is unsure about the proper installation of their child's car seat, they are encouraged to contact their local State Police troop office for guidance from a certified child passenger safety technician, a service that is provided free of charge.

For more information on car seat laws and fitting station locations, visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission website.

"Our goal is to bring our communities together to ensure the safety of our children, whether they are commuting to and from school, attending after-school activities, or accompanying us to work," said Trooper Thomas. "As drivers, we must remain vigilant and always prioritize safety. The well-being of our future generations relies on our commitment to safe driving practices."