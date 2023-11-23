Millage tax secures funding for Vermilion Parish libraries

Abbeville, La. - Over the weekend, the Vermilion Parish Library millage tax was renewed. This decision impacts the statehood of the library for the next ten years.

For context, the property millage is not a new tax. Instead, it’s a parish-wide tax that has been on the books since 1942. The tax is dedicated to improving, maintaining, and operating the Vermilion Parish Library system.

“We cannot operate the library system without the millage,” Charlotte Bourg, Vermilion Parish Library Director said.

By passing the renewal, all six Vermilion Parish libraries will continue to be fully funded for years to come.

“Pretty much 99% of our funding is from millage,” Charlotte said.

The library will receive a 4.46 millage which will generate $1.5 million dollars for the libraries across the parish.

Charlotte says this would not be possible without the Vermilion Parish citizens.

“We want to thank, not just the Vermilion Parish but especially our foundation who really support us. All of our patrons, we love them,” she said.