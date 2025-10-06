Miles Perret Cancer Services' Givebacktober highlights companies giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness month

This October, Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) is filling the entire month with “Pink and Purpose” during Givebacktober.

Givebacktober

This community-wide movement is more than a campaign; it’s a call to action, according to MPCS. Throughout the month, MPCS is partnering with individuals, families, and local businesses with one common goal in mind: turning everyday support into life-changing resources for local families fighting cancer.

This year, the MPCS team added a special visual tribute to the cause, including a fresh coat of pink paint on the iconic Lafayette Sign located downtown in Parc San Souci. According to MCPS, the bold makeover is more than just symbolic; it’s an invitation. Throughout October, the community is encouraged to visit the sign, take a picture, and help spread the mission of "Pink & Purpose" by sharing their photos and stories online. It’s a simple act that helps raise awareness and reminds everyone that hope is stronger when shared with others.

There are many ways the community can be part of Givebacktober. Supporters can purchase this year’s exclusive breast cancer awareness merchandise at milesperret.org/pink or in person at the MPCS office. Community members can also host or attend events throughout the month of October.

All proceeds from Givebacktober will go directly toward providing free programs and services to cancer patients and survivors across Acadiana. Every shirt worn, every event hosted, and every photo taken in front of the Lafayette Sign helps fuel the mission and brings comfort, care, and resources to those who need it most, organizers say.

For more information about Givebacktober or to learn how to get involved, call 337-984-1920 or visit milesperret.org/pink.