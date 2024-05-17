May 16 Storm: Power restoration estimates

Thousands of people have no power this morning after the storms that passed through on May 16.

We're posting updates here from Acadiana's utility companies as we receive them.

May 17 at 9:30 am:

CLECO

As of 9:30 a.m. today, Cleco has restored power to approximately 20,000 of the 35,000 customers who lost electricity overnight due to severe weather. In addition to Cleco’s regular statewide resources, the company has brought in 280 additional personnel, including line mechanics and vegetation workers.

“With the extra crews we brought in to assist, we’ve been able to bring down our outage numbers substantially early in the restoration process,” said Clint Robichaux, Cleco’s Director of Distribution Operations & Reliability.

Crews continue to assess damage, clear debris and repair damaged equipment to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

“The damage is consistent with past powerful storms,” said Robichaux. “We are seeing lots of downed wire, broken poles and cross-arms as well as flooded areas which can be challenging when working to restore power because we often have to wait for water to recede or bring in special equipment.”

How to stay safe after a storm:

· Operate portable generators outdoors only and in well-ventilated areas, away from combustible material and keep free of oil, mud and other foreign matter. Plug appliances directly into portable generators with grounded extension cords that can handle the load. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet. It could back feed electricity through your home's wiring to the entire Cleco circuit and cause injury or death to a worker attempting to repair that circuit.

· Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911. Don't step in nearby puddles or attempt to move any object that comes in contact with a downed power line.

· If water is rising, turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate and stay away until waters have completely receded. Have an electrician check the building's wiring before using electricity.

For the latest updates, please visit cleco.com/stormcenter.

May 17 at 8:10 a.m.:

LAFAYETTE UTILITIES SYSTEM STORM RESTORATION UPDATE

LAFAYETTE, LA– LUS crews worked throughout the night and were able to reduce the number of storm-related outages from 4,500 to 1,500.

LUS is urging the public remain at a safe distance from any LUS personnel working on the restoration to ensure a safe working environment. Additionally, while traveling, stay aware of potential road hazards such as downed power lines or fallen trees.

Please be advised that LUS is closely monitoring weather updates as additional severe weather is predicted for today.

If you experience a power outage, please call (337) 291-9200, and for downed power lines or other electrical/water issues, please call (337) 291-5700. To access updates using the LUS outage map, please visit https://www.lus.org/map/ [lus.org].

May 17 at 6:15 a.m.

SLEMCO

Update - Approximately 12,000 customers out of power. That’s down from 40,000 right after the storm rolled through. Crews continue to get main line feeders back on. When feeders come back on, the majority of customers along that line will, too. If you don’t come back on as a feeder does, I’m sorry to say, but it will be awhile. That means something happened at your location that we must address in person. That’s the type of work that comes after all the feeders are on. It is house to house work. We will have more detailed updates as the sun comes up, and we can really see where we stand. We are in it til the end. You have our word.

May 17 at 1:15 a.m.

AT&T Wireless

Type of Communications Services Affected: Wireless

Locations Affected: Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St Landry, St Martin, St Tammany, Vermilion, Vernon, West Baton Rouge counties in Louisiana and Escambia county in Alabama and Harrison county in Mississippi

Impact Statement: LTE / 5G Customers Cannot Make or Receive Calls To and From Mobile

ETR: Not known at this time Best Known Cause: Environmental Technicians are working towards resolution as quickly as possible.