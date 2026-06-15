Maraist Family Foundation establishes endowed scholarship to support SoLAcc workforce students

The Foundation for SoLAcc (South Louisiana Community College)has received a $15,000 gift from the Maraist Family Foundation to establish the Maraist Family Foundation Endowed Scholarship in Workforce Programs, creating new opportunities for students pursuing high-demand careers across the region.

The endowed scholarship will provide financial assistance to students enrolled in workforce training programs at any SoLAcc campus. From healthcare and transportation to skilled trades, manufacturing, and technology, the scholarship will support students pursuing credentials that lead directly to in-demand careers and strengthen the region's workforce, according to a spokesperson for SoLAcc.

"The Foundation for SoLAcc is grateful to the Maraist Family Foundation for investing in the future of our students and our region's workforce," said Thomas Falgout, Development & Annual Giving Manger for the Foundation for SoLAcc. "This scholarship will help remove financial barriers for students pursuing the skills and credentials that employers across Acadiana need most."

The scholarship reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to workforce education and supporting economic growth throughout South Louisiana. By creating an endowed scholarship, the Maraist Family Foundation's investment will continue generating opportunities for students for years to come.

Workforce programs play a critical role in preparing skilled workers for industries essential to the Acadiana region, including healthcare, transportation, construction, manufacturing, energy, and technology.