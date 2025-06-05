Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles warns residents of another text message scam

Louisiana State Police (LSP) and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) are alerting residents about another text message scam that can potentially steal personal information and charge unnecessary fees.

In the latest iteration of the scam, many Louisiana residents have received text messages claiming the recipient has an “outstanding traffic ticket” and must pay a fee or face repercussions, according to an LSP spokesperson.

The OMV recommends that customers ignore and delete such messages.

The Louisiana OMV offers the following tips to help residents avoid scams:

DO NOT click on links in an unsolicited message from an unverified source



click on links in an unsolicited message from an unverified source DO NOT respond or send your personal information via text



respond or send your personal information via text Delete all suspicious texts and emails and report them to reportfraud.ftc.gov [reportfraud.ftc.gov]



Exercise caution with all communications you receive from anonymous sources



Confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source



Keep an eye out for signs of scams (rewards, vague URLs, incorrect grammar)

The Louisiana OMV does not send text messages or emails threatening prosecution for traffic or fee violations. To process legitimate online services safely and securely, Louisiana residents can visit the official OMV website at www.expresslane.org.

