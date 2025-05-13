Louisiana McDonald’s restaurants hope to hire more than 8K this summer

Local McDonald’s franchisees or company-owned restaurants in Louisiana are hoping to hire 8,810 people this summer.

It’s part of one of the biggest national hiring pushes by franchisees and company-owned restaurants under the Golden Arches in years. McDonald’s announced Monday plans for company-owned restaurants and local franchisees to hire up to 375,000 people in their respective businesses.

This also marks the 10th anniversary of the Archways to Opportunity program. Since 2015, participating franchisees and company-owned restaurants have helped over 90,000+ people further their education by offering: high school diploma programs, college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services, and learning English as a second language, at whatever stage they're at in their careers, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

Since 2015, participating franchisees and company-owned restaurants in Louisiana have:

