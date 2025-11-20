Louisiana becomes first state to receive federal broadband funding

LOUISIANA — Louisiana has become the first state in the nation approved to receive $1.36 billion in federal broadband funding, positioning the state as a national leader in efforts to close the digital divide.

State officials announced that the approved proposal will expand high-speed internet access to roughly 130,000 unserved and underserved locations across Louisiana. The plan includes partnerships with 14 internet service providers, most of them Louisiana-based, and is expected to create 8,000 to 10,000 new jobs.

The funding comes through the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program, known as BEAD, crafted under the administration of former President Joe Biden. Louisiana’s broadband office was the first in the country to secure approval for its plan.

The expansion is expected to have an especially significant impact on rural Acadiana, where connectivity gaps have long hindered education, economic growth and access to telehealth.

Luke Aubrey, president of AT&T Louisiana, said the investment will finally bring reliable, high-speed service to thousands of residents and businesses that have been unable to access it.