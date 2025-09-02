Lottery registration for La. Fortify Homes Program grants open

Lottery Registration for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Grants to Open September 2 in State's Coastal Zone Registration for the next round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) grants will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12. As in prior rounds, participants will be randomly selected through a lottery system. There are 500 grants available in this round, which is limited to residents of Louisiana’s Coastal Zone and of Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake.

Homeowners who registered during the September 2024 or February 2025 LFHP lotteries will be automatically registered for this new round. Homeowners who registered for a grant round prior to September 2024 must register again to participate.

To register for the lottery, homeowners must create a profile on the LFHP website by clicking the Login button. Homeowners who previously created a profile may use the same one for this and future rounds.

After creating and logging into their LFHP profile, homeowners must register during the registration period in September. People who register on the last day of the registration period have the same chance of being selected as those who register on the first day, so there is no need to rush to register as soon as the period opens.

This round of grants is limited to residents of Louisiana’s Coastal Zone and of Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake. To see if your home is located in Louisiana’s Coastal Zone, click here, then click the magnifying glass icon in the bottom right corner of the map and enter your address. Homes within the blue-shaded area of the map are eligible. The LFHP will send an email to registrants who are selected to participate.

“We have issued over 3,700 grants since the Fortify Homes Program launched in 2023, and the number of homes FORTIFIED without a grant has also grown tremendously from under 1,000 at the beginning of last year to over 5,500 today,” said Commissioner Tim Temple. “This program is vital for protecting our state against severe weather and making Louisiana a more attractive place for insurers to do business.”

If selected to participate, homeowners will be financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount, including evaluation fees for the evaluation process, according to prices set by the Evaluator. Those interested in the program are encouraged to review eligibility information, homeowner responsibilities and other important information at fortifyhomes.la.gov to determine whether they meet program requirements.

Eligibility Requirements & Homeowner Responsibilities:

Click here [ldi.la.gov] for a detailed list of homeowner rules and requirements.

New construction homes, condominiums and mobile homes are not eligible to participate in the program.

Homes on a foundation constructed of unrestrained stacked masonry or stone (dry-stack foundation) are not eligible without an approved retrofit of the foundation.

Only primary residences are eligible to participate in the program. Homeowners should be prepared to verify they have a homestead exemption on the property during the application process.

Homes must be covered by an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage. Homes in a Special Flood Hazard Area as designated by FEMA must also have a flood insurance policy. Homeowners should be prepared to provide proof of all required insurance policies.

Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED Evaluator.

Roof patching or other partial repairs of the roof are not eligible for funding under the program. To receive grant funding for roof covering replacement as part of a recommended improvement, you must replace the entire, contiguous roof covering.

Homeowners who have an open insurance claim or had a claim for the repair or replacement of the roof must disclose the claim information during the grant process.

Grant funds are paid directly to contractors. Homeowners are financially responsible for all costs beyond the full grant amount. Homeowners are also responsible for paying evaluation fees for the entire evaluation process according to prices set by the Evaluator.

Homeowners applying for a grant should wait to see if they are selected to participate before contacting an Evaluator or Contractor as the process for selecting professionals is managed through the LFHP grant program. Homeowners who select a Contractor and begin work on the project before receiving approval from the LFHP are not eligible for the program.

Homeowners must ensure that their Contractor understands the procedures and requirements of the Program. The Homeowner should review their Initial Pre-Site Inspection Report with their selected Contractor.

Homeowners must ensure Contractors receive all applicable building permits from the local building inspector’s office.

The LFHP provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. The program helps Louisiana homeowners strengthen their roofs to better withstand hurricane-force winds.