List: Veterans Day events in Acadiana

Below is a list of Veterans Day events in Acadiana:

EVANGELINE PARISH

Veterans Day Celebration will be held November 11 at 11 am at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Teche Elementary's Veteran's Day Celebration will be held November 11 at 9 am in the Gym. Active Military members are encouraged to attend in uniform.Veterans are invited to attend a floating reception at 8:30 am.

Revolutionary War Veterans Wreath Laying and Bench Dedication- Veterans Day event will be held November 11, at 10:00 AM at St. Martin de Tours Cemetery, in St. Martinville.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Salute to Service Veterans Day Breakfast will be held Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at Parc Sans Souci – 201 E Vermilion St., Lafayette. The Salute to Service Veterans Day Breakfast will be a tribute to local veterans. The event will include a ceremonial breakfast, an address by Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, and recognition of veterans across Lafayette Parish.