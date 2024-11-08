List: Veterans Day events in Acadiana

Below is a list of Veterans Day events in Acadiana:
EVANGELINE PARISH
Veterans Day Celebration will be held November 11 at 11 am at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- Teche Elementary's Veteran's Day Celebration will be held November 11 at 9 am in the Gym. Active Military members are encouraged to attend in uniform.Veterans are invited to attend a floating reception at 8:30 am.
- Revolutionary War Veterans Wreath Laying and Bench Dedication- Veterans Day event will be held November 11, at 10:00 AM at St. Martin de Tours Cemetery, in St. Martinville.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- Salute to Service Veterans Day Breakfast will be held Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at Parc Sans Souci – 201 E Vermilion St., Lafayette. The Salute to Service Veterans Day Breakfast will be a tribute to local veterans. The event will include a ceremonial breakfast, an address by Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, and recognition of veterans across Lafayette Parish.
- Fountain Memorial will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 am. Guests and speakers will be in attendance. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
is located at 1010 Pandora Street, Lafayette, 70506.