LIST: Transportation numbers and links for Acadiana

Schools start soon, and to help with transportation, KATC compiled a list of numbers and links to Acadiana public school transportation departments below:

ACADIA PARISH

If you have any questions regarding bus services, contact DS Bus South at 337-783-4322.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Click herefor more information.

IBERIA PARISH

For more information, clickhereor call 337-365-234.

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

For more information, click here or call 337-824-2003

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Click here to submit a question or call 337-521-RIDE

ST. LANDRY PARISH

For more information call 337-948-3657 ext. 10243

ST. MARTIN PARISH

For more information, click here.

ST. MARY PARISH

For more information, click here.

VERMILION PARISH

Click here for more information.

