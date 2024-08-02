LIST: Transportation numbers and links for Acadiana

Schools start soon, and to help with transportation, KATC compiled a list of numbers and links to Acadiana public school transportation departments below:
ACADIA PARISH
If you have any questions regarding bus services, contact DS Bus South at 337-783-4322.
EVANGELINE PARISH
Click herefor more information.
IBERIA PARISH
For more information, clickhereor call 337-365-234.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH
For more information, click here or call 337-824-2003
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Click here to submit a question or call 337-521-RIDE
ST. LANDRY PARISH
For more information call 337-948-3657 ext. 10243
ST. MARTIN PARISH
For more information, click here.
ST. MARY PARISH
For more information, click here.
VERMILION PARISH
Click here for more information.
