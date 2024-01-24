LIST: School closures, cancellations due to potential flood risk

See the list below for school and business closures across Acadiana. This list will be updated as more announcements are made.

St. Landry Parish

All St. Landry Parish School Board schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 24, due to extreme flooding and impassable roads.

Jeff Davis Parish

All Jeff Davis Parish Schools and office locations will be closed on Wednesday, January 24, due to extreme flooding throughout the day. Please be safe.

Evangeline Parish

All Evangeline parish schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, January 24, due to flooded roads.

Acadia Parish

"Out of an abundance of caution due to the updated forecast for excessive rainfall, and reports of problems already this morning with transportation due to water, we will close all schools and district offices today, January 24th, Wednesday. Our students, staff and the overall safety of the community are our priorities. Sorry for the inconvenience and we hope to resume normal operations tomorrow, Thursday, January 25th. " Sincerely, Superintendent Scott Richard

Calcasieu Parish

Due to the current road conditions and the ongoing Flash Flood Warning in effect, all CPSB schools and facilities will be closed today, January 24. We apologize for the late notice, but we do not feel it is in the best interest of our families to hold school today. We will notify families later today as to the status of school tomorrow, January 25.

Louisiana FBLA Southern Regional Leadership Conference

The Louisiana FBLA Southern Regional Leadership Conference for January 24, 2024, at the Lafayette Convention Center and Cajundome will be postponed on Wednesday, January 24, due to school closures and weather conditions.