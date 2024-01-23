LIST: Sandbag locations open due to flooding potential

Due to the potential chance of heavy rains during the next couple of days, several parishes have opened sandbag locations for residents.

St. Landry Parish

Sandbags will be made available for pickup by any parish resident in need on Tuesday, January 23, after 3 pm.

Due to the weather, the Parish Government is making the bags available at the Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry (Hwy 190) in Opelousas.

Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has sand and bags available to residents free of charge at several parish locations.



Sandbag locations and addresses:

· Former Old Tyme Variety Store location – 810 Ruth St., Sulphur

· Public Works East – 5500-B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles (go to back gates located on James Sudduth Parkway)

· Ward 1 Barn – 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

· Ward 2 Barn – 7085 LA 14 East, Hayes

· Ward 3 Old Barn – 2302 Smith Road, Lake Charles

· Ward 5 Barn – 129 Third St., Starks

· Ward 6 Barn – 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy

· Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.

Sand and bags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. No other outside equipment will be allowed on sandbagging sites.

If lines are long, please limit sandbags to 15 per person. Residents can get back in line multiple times.

Parish staff will be on site to maintain safety operations and supplies.

This list will be updated as more locations open.