LIST: Sand and sandbags available across Acadiana

With the forecast in mind, Acadiana goDue to anticipated weather impacts in the next few days, the City of

IBERIA PARISH :

New Iberia will have sand and sandbags available to the public at the Acadian Ballpark (401 N Landry Drive) starting today June 15, 2026. Please bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (337) 369-2391.vernments are offering citizens sand and bags if they need them.

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Below is a list of sandbag sites throughout Lafayette Parish. All sites are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower. Lafayette Parish residents who require additional assistance filling and loading sandbags, should call 311.

Click here for interactive site map featuring sandbag locations and active road closures.

Note: Availability of each site may vary depending on weather conditions or operational status. Check official LCG channels for current site openings.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Operated by Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG). Limited to 20 bags per household.



North District Site – 400 Dugas Road (LCG Compost Facility off North University Avenue)

Picard Park – 130 Park Lane

Robicheaux Recreation Center – 1919 Eraste Landry Road (with automated sandbagging machine)

Graham Brown Memorial Park – 1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Operated by individual municipalities. Availability and operating hours may vary.



Broussard

Broussard City Hall – 310 E. Main Street (behind dumpsters) Deer Meadow Subdivision - corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point Broadview Dr. – by the Broussard Community Center

Carencro – 5115 N. University Avenue (behind Community Center)

Duson – South A Street (Duson Park)

Scott – 118 Lions Club Road (City Hall/Public Works Department)

Youngsville – 399 4th St. (Foster Park)