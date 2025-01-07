LIST: Martin Luther King Day events set in Acadiana

We've put together a list of events planned across Acadiana to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.

Here's the list of events we have, arranged by parish. If you don't see your event here but would like it listed, please email to news@katctv.com

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass & Award Celebration on January 17, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. This Mass pays tribute to individuals who embody Reverend King's heroic virtues and qualities and acknowledges their impactful contributions to the faith community. Sponsored by the Office of Black Catholic Ministries, the Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Douglas Deshotel.

The Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday Committee of Lafayette announces the activities and programs for the 2025 celebration on Monday, January 20, 2025. The Flag Raising/Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Dr. King recipients are Ms. Joyce Evans, Mrs. Frances Shaw, Chief Robert Benoit and Dr. Kenneth Brown. There will be health screening and numerous vendor/organization booths in the gymnasium upon completion of the breakfast program and concluding at 1:30 p.m. Information on Economic Development opportunities as well as workforce development updates will be presented to the attendees. Reggie’s Soul Food (Reginald Batiste) will have plate lunches available for purchase beginning at 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The 39th Martin Luther King Holiday observance will conclude with the Commemorative Program which will start at 6:00 p.m. with Bishop Paul Morton serving as the keynote speaker. Musical selections will be provided by the MLK/Acadiana Ecumenical Choir and the committee will recognize several youth for their educational achievements. All activities will be held at the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center located at 309 Cora Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The Prayer Breakfast, Youth/Adult Activities and Commemorative Program will be available for viewing via television access or remotely as follows:

Cox Communication Channel 15 and LUS Fiber Channel 3.

Live Streaming web site –

Commemorative Program:

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, in collaboration with the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the MLK Committee, Parish Proud, and the Lafayette Coteries, is proud to host the 3rd Annual MLK Day of Service on Saturday, January 18, 2025. This community-driven event will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by bringing together volunteers from across the region to complete impactful service projects across the northside of Lafayette.

From neighborhood cleanups and beautification projects to community center rehabilitation and garden revitalization, volunteers will have the opportunity to contribute to meaningful improvements in some of Lafayette’s most vibrant communities. The event is a reflection of Dr. King’s vision of unity, service, and social action.

"We’re excited to see the community come together to continue the spirit of service that Dr. King inspired,” said Tina Bingham, LHFH Community Development Director. "This event is about more than beautifying neighborhoods, it’s about building stronger, more connected communities."

Event Details



Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Location: Various project sites across north Lafayette

Various project sites across north Lafayette Time: 9 am to 12 pm and 9 am to 2 pm

9 am to 12 pm and 9 am to 2 pm Projects: Service projects, including community cleanups, park improvements, and garden enhancements

Service projects, including community cleanups, park improvements, and garden enhancements Volunteer Registration: Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and community members can sign up to participate at https://habitatlafayette.org/volunteer/ [habitatlafayette.org] .

How to Get Involved

Interested individuals, families, and groups can sign up online to volunteer and select a project of their choice. All necessary tools and supplies will be provided at each site, along with refreshments for participants.

By joining forces for this day of service, Lafayette residents have a chance to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while contributing to a stronger, more unified community.

For more information, please contact Tina Bingham at 3374007224 or tina@habitatlafayette.org. Follow Lafayette Habitat and community partners on social media for updates and highlights.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The 43rd Annual Rev. Dr. King Jr. grand parade will roll through the streets of Opelousas at 1 p.m. on January 20. Grand Marshal will be Donna Fontenot, Secretary of the Holy Ghost Parish Office. Line-up and staging will start at 11 a.m. The route will be from South City Park, north on Market, east on Block Street, north on Union Street and end at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church parking lot. A program will the begin, with Keynote Speaker City Court Judge Shaun Caillier Harden of Opelousas. There will be more speakers as well as gospel choirs, singers, musicians and dancers performing. Church groups, school groups, social and civil organizations, Kings, Queens, trucks, cars, bands and marchers are encouraged to participate in the parade. No horses, please. For more information, call Rebecca Henry at 337-945-5064 and Nia Henry 337-523-8079 and Wynona Thomas at 337-344-0138.

VERMILION PARISH

𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒

𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞: 𝟗:𝟎𝟎 𝐀𝐌 - 𝟐:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞

Get ready for a day of unity, inspiration, and community spirit as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., A Day ON, Not a Day OFF!

Spread the word, invite your friends, and let’s come together to celebrate and make history!

Sponsored by The Vermilion Reach Group and the City of Abbeville

