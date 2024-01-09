LIST: Events in your parish honoring Dr. King

ACADIANA, La. — On the third Monday of every January, a national holiday is observed in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s name. Cities across the country plan celebrations and remembrances leading up to the day.
This year, Monday, January 15 marks 95 years since his birth on January 15, 1929, and 60 years since his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.
Below is a list of what's closed and what's happening in your parish on MLK Day this year. If you would like to add your event to this list, please send the information to news@katctv.com.
What's closed on MLK Day?
The United States Postal Service says it will be closed nationwide on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. This means they will not deliver mail to homes or businesses.
Banks will also be closed on MLK Day. However, ATMs will still be available to withdraw cash or deposit money into an account.
According to the Department of Motor Vehicle's website, most DMV offices will be closed. Other government offices, such as courts and non-essential government buildings, will also be closed.
What's happening in your parish this MLK Day?
ACADIA PARISH
- Crowley
- Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
The Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Sorority, Inc. plans to host a day of celebration and dedication in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15 at the MLK Recreation Center. See below for the full schedule of events.
YOUTH MARCH | 12 pm
From St. Joseph Baptist Church to the MLK Recreation Center, 1725 W Hutchinson Street
COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR | 12 - 1:30 pm
YOUTH-LED PROGRAM | 1:30 pm
- Rayne
- Rayne Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
- The City of Rayne will be hosting a series of events on MLK Day, beginning with a Flag Raising Ceremony and Peace March at 9 am at the MLK Building, located at 1010 Lyman Avenue. There will also be a health fair at the Rayne Civic Center at 9 am. The main program begins at 11 am, followed by lunch. This year's theme is Keeping the Dream Alive: "A Call to Action."
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- Lafayette
- 2024 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass & Award Celebration
- Join the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette on January 12, 2024, at 6:30 pm for the Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass & Award Celebration. The event is sponsored by the Office of Black Catholic Ministries and will be presided over by Bishop Douglas Deshotel, who will also deliver the homily. The Mass honors individuals who have demonstrated the qualities and heroic virtues of Reverend King and have made significant contributions to their faith community.
- MLK Day of Service
- In recognition of the MLK National Day of Service, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will partner with Lafayette Consolidated Government and Coteries in the Freetown, LaPlace, McComb-Veazey, Oasis and Quiet Town neighborhoods to host a volunteer day of service on Saturday, January 13. Volunteers will engage in hands-on service projects throughout North Lafayette, including corridor clean-ups, building flower beds, tree-mulching and more. Individuals, businesses and organizations are invited to lend a hand, and volunteers can select their project and register online at www.habitatlafayette.org.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Committee of Lafayette’s Annual MLK Celebration
The Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday Committee of Lafayette announces the activities and programs for the 38th celebration on Monday, January 15, 2024, will be held at the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center, located at 309 Cora Street. This year's theme is Living the Dream: "Creating opportunities while meeting challenges." See below for the full schedule of events.
PRAYER BREAKFAST | 8:30 am
Speakers: Dr. Courtney N. Phillips - Former Secretary, LA Dept. of Health (LDH)
Dr. Antoine Keller - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon
HEALTH SCREENING – COMMUNITY EXHIBIT/BOOTHS | 9:45 am – 1:30 pm
In partnership with Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and Medical Partners.
FOOD/COOKING DEMONSTRATION |10:30 am – 12 pm
INTERACTIVE EXERCISE ACTIVITY
YOUTH ROUND TABLE PANEL DISCUSSION
BARBEQUE PLATE LUNCHES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE | 11 am – 1:30 pm
Laura’s II Restaurant
EVENING COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAM | 6 pm
Speaker: Honorable Troy A. Carter, Congressman
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Eunice
- MLK Celebration Parade
- A celebration honoring MLK is hitting Eunice on Sunday, January 14. A parade will begin at 2 pm at the New Zion Baptist Church, located at 251 Nimitz Street, and a program featuring keynote speaker Paul T. Derousselle II will begin at 3 pm. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact Jeremiah Bell, Parade Chair, at (337) 701-5135.
ST. MARY PARISH
- Patterson
Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration
- A celebration honoring Dr. King will be held at the New Salem Baptist Church, located at 1412 Cherry Street, on Monday, January 15, beginning at 9:30 am. Pastor Samuel Calhoun will lead the event. Speakers Augustine C. Grogan and Allise Jennings-Salazar will also be present. This year's theme: We made it this far by the grace of God.
STATEWIDE
- Baton Rouge
- MLK Food Drive
- The 225 Theatre Collective, a nonprofit organization, is hosting a food drive for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All donations will go directly to the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Consider donating Sunday, January 14, from 2 to 6 pm. The drop off location is 7338 Highland Road (in front of Superior Grill). Everyone who donates will enter a raffle for a chance to win a free King Cake and two tickets to the organization's next show.
- Colfax
- 3rd MLK Parade & Fellowship
- Alderwoman Timika Hamilton will present the 3rd MLK Parade in Colflax, located at Exit 99, on January 14. The parade starts at 2 pm with bands, cheer groups, dance lines/groups, car/motorcycle clubs and more. The 2024 Grand Marshal is a Colfax native, retired Colonel Ronald R. Wilkins. For more information, contact Timika Hamilton at (318) 407-0871.
- New Orleans
- 6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Join Ogden Museum of Southern Art in celebrating the life and legacy of Civil Rights pioneer, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Visit the Museum on January 15 from 10 am to 5 pm for a family-friendly, free admission day exploring art and activism. There will be performances by Artivism Dance Theater, an interactive sculpture/installation administered by artist Rontherin Ratliff, community partner tables with Whole Village Art, BikeEasy and CADA, and food trucks.
