LIST: Events in your parish honoring Dr. King

ACADIANA, La. — On the third Monday of every January, a national holiday is observed in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s name. Cities across the country plan celebrations and remembrances leading up to the day.

This year, Monday, January 15 marks 95 years since his birth on January 15, 1929, and 60 years since his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.

Below is a list of what's closed and what's happening in your parish on MLK Day this year. If you would like to add your event to this list, please send the information to news@katctv.com.

What's closed on MLK Day?

The United States Postal Service says it will be closed nationwide on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. This means they will not deliver mail to homes or businesses.

Banks will also be closed on MLK Day. However, ATMs will still be available to withdraw cash or deposit money into an account.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicle's website, most DMV offices will be closed. Other government offices, such as courts and non-essential government buildings, will also be closed.

What's happening in your parish this MLK Day?

ACADIA PARISH



Crowley

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

The Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Sorority, Inc. plans to host a day of celebration and dedication in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15 at the MLK Recreation Center. See below for the full schedule of events. YOUTH MARCH | 12 pm

From St. Joseph Baptist Church to the MLK Recreation Center, 1725 W Hutchinson Street COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR | 12 - 1:30 pm YOUTH-LED PROGRAM | 1:30 pm

Rayne

Rayne Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The City of Rayne will be hosting a series of events on MLK Day, beginning with a Flag Raising Ceremony and Peace March at 9 am at the MLK Building, located at 1010 Lyman Avenue. There will also be a health fair at the Rayne Civic Center at 9 am. The main program begins at 11 am, followed by lunch. This year's theme is Keeping the Dream Alive: "A Call to Action."



LAFAYETTE PARISH



Lafayette

2024 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass & Award Celebration

Join the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette on January 12, 2024, at 6:30 pm for the Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mass & Award Celebration. The event is sponsored by the Office of Black Catholic Ministries and will be presided over by Bishop Douglas Deshotel, who will also deliver the homily. The Mass honors individuals who have demonstrated the qualities and heroic virtues of Reverend King and have made significant contributions to their faith community. MLK Day of Service

In recognition of the MLK National Day of Service, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will partner with Lafayette Consolidated Government and Coteries in the Freetown, LaPlace, McComb-Veazey, Oasis and Quiet Town neighborhoods to host a volunteer day of service on Saturday, January 13. Volunteers will engage in hands-on service projects throughout North Lafayette, including corridor clean-ups, building flower beds, tree-mulching and more. Individuals, businesses and organizations are invited to lend a hand, and volunteers can select their project and register online at www.habitatlafayette.org. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Committee of Lafayette’s Annual MLK Celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr., Holiday Committee of Lafayette announces the activities and programs for the 38th celebration on Monday, January 15, 2024, will be held at the Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center, located at 309 Cora Street. This year's theme is Living the Dream: "Creating opportunities while meeting challenges." See below for the full schedule of events. PRAYER BREAKFAST | 8:30 am

Speakers: Dr. Courtney N. Phillips - Former Secretary, LA Dept. of Health (LDH)

Dr. Antoine Keller - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon HEALTH SCREENING – COMMUNITY EXHIBIT/BOOTHS | 9:45 am – 1:30 pm

In partnership with Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and Medical Partners. FOOD/COOKING DEMONSTRATION | 10:30 am – 12 pm

INTERACTIVE EXERCISE ACTIVITY

YOUTH ROUND TABLE PANEL DISCUSSION BARBEQUE PLATE LUNCHES AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE | 11 am – 1:30 pm

Laura’s II Restaurant EVENING COMMEMORATIVE PROGRAM | 6 pm

Speaker: Honorable Troy A. Carter, Congressman



ST. LANDRY PARISH



Eunice

MLK Celebration Parade

A celebration honoring MLK is hitting Eunice on Sunday, January 14. A parade will begin at 2 pm at the New Zion Baptist Church, located at 251 Nimitz Street, and a program featuring keynote speaker Paul T. Derousselle II will begin at 3 pm. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact Jeremiah Bell, Parade Chair, at (337) 701-5135.



ST. MARY PARISH



Patterson

Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration A celebration honoring Dr. King will be held at the New Salem Baptist Church, located at 1412 Cherry Street, on Monday, January 15, beginning at 9:30 am. Pastor Samuel Calhoun will lead the event. Speakers Augustine C. Grogan and Allise Jennings-Salazar will also be present. This year's theme: We made it this far by the grace of God.



STATEWIDE

