LIST: Black History Month events planned in Acadiana

There are many events planned to mark Black History Month around Acadiana.

Here's the list of events we have information about. If you don't see your event here, and you'd like it to be included, just send the information to news@katctv.com

ST. LANDRY PARISH :

On Feb. 1, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Peace Walk and other activities for young and old to mark the start of Black History Month. The walk begins at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse, 11 a.m. and ends at Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center, 315 N Main St., Opelousas.

Here's what the organizers say:

In honor of Black History Month, Guns Down Power Up and the Opelousas Museum are teaming up for a day dedicated to peace, creative expression and youth. The event showcases the work of Guns Down Power Up, an Opelousas Organization that strives to transform neighborhoods into communities by developing children’s minds. The public is invited to observe and participate in the activities on Saturday, February 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 11 am participants gather at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse with inspiring speeches by city and parish officials and Guns Down founder Eric Williams. The walk will go from the Courthouse to the Opelousas Museum. Peace Walkers will arrive at the Opelousas Museum for refreshments and activities. Open Mic begins at 1 p.m. With featured performer. All youth and adults are invited to share poems, stories and songs to celebrate Black History month and community harmony. Also, Guns Down Power Up will pull out the chess boards for games of strategy and wisdom. All activities relieve stress and promote fellowship.

On February 7, there will be a Black History Program for the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Opelousas Museum, 315 N Main St., Opelousas. In honor of Black History Month, The Opelousas Museum presents a celebration honoring the contributions of Divine Nine Greek Organizations and its members towards the development of the City of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish. The public is invited to observe and participate in the activities on Friday, Feb 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Divine Nine or the (nine Black Greek Letter Organizations) formally known as the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) was founded on May 10, 1930 at Howard University in Washington, DC. Specifically, the Opelousas Council of the National Pan-Hellenic Council was chartered on Saturday December 18, 1999. NPHC promotes the well-being of its affiliate fraternities and sororities, facilitates the establishment and development of local councils of the NPHC and provides leadership training for its constituents.

All nine organizations within the Divine Nine (Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Sigma Gamma Rho, Zeta Phi Beta, Iota Phi Theta) will present a brief history of their organizations and how members contributed to the development of the City of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish as a collective. Come to enjoy lively presentations, conversation and refreshments. The Museum is located at 315 N. Main St., Opelousas, LA 70570. For more information, contact Perry Fontenot III; 337-326-2713; Perry.Fontenot.3rd@gmail.com