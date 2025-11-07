LIST: Acadiana Holiday Events 2025

Here's a list of the events planned across Acadiana for the Thanksgiving - Christmas - Hanukkah - Kwanzaa season this year.

Here are the events, arranged by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Christmas Under the Stars” Returns to Youngsville: A Night of Celebration, Community, and the Living Bethlehem Experience

Event Details:

· Date: December 13, 2025

· Time: 4pm – 9pm

· Location: Youngsville Sports Complex, Youngsville

· Admission: FREE

YOUNGSVILLE, LA – December 13,2025 – The City of Youngsville is once again lighting up the season with “Christmas Under the Stars,” presented by First Assembly of God – Youngsville, in partnership with the City of Youngsville. This free, family-friendly event will take place at Youngsville Amphitheater on December 13th 4pm-9pm, inviting the entire community to gather for a night of joy, music, and the true meaning of Christmas.

This year’s event features ”The Living Bethlehem”. An immersive production experience that brings the story of Jesus’ birth to life. Complete with live actors, animals, live music and beautiful storytelling that captures the wonder and hope of the season.

In addition to The Living Bethlehem, Christmas Under the Stars will include:

Live performances from

· Southside High School Band

· Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy Middle School Choir

· Years to Grow Pre-K Performance

Family fun activities

· Photo opportunities with The Grinch and Santa

· Hot cocoa, treats, and food trucks

· Cajun night before Christmas reading

· Christmas market/vendors

· Petting Zoo

· Kids Scavenger Hunt

· Polar Express Train Rides

· Letters to Santa

· Toy Workshop

“Christmas Under the Stars has become one of Youngsville’s most meaningful community nights,” says Pastor Seth Griffin of First Assembly. “It’s more than an event — it’s an opportunity for families to experience the love of Christ together, right in the heart of our city.”

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating around the Youngsville Amphitheater. For more information or volunteer opportunities, visit https://firstassembly.place

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish Government will host Christmas at the Courthouse on Saturday, November 29, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. on the courthouse steps at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse, 118 S. Court St., Opelousas, LA.

This free, family-friendly event will feature pictures with Santa, Christmas carolers, hot cocoa, Santa’s cookies, train rides, local vendors, and more as we kick off the Christmas season in St. Landry Parish.

"Candlelight Christmas"

December 4 & 5, 7:00pm

Thursday & Friday

First Baptist Church of Eunice [facebook.com] (Corner of Park Ave & Third St, Eunice LA)

Featuring the Eunice Community Concert Band, Community Choir & Children's Choir. A musically diverse program with something for everyone in the family.

Program Selections: Christmas on Broadway, Come On It's Christmas, I Woulda Coulda Shoulda Been So Good This Year, It Was a Starry Night, Like It's Christmas, and Theme from ELF, A Most Wonderful Christmas, Celebrations for Christmas, Here Comes Santa Claus, Mary's Little Boy Child, Oogie Boogie's Song, and The Toy Trumpet, The Perfect Present

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR

FMI: www.eccbc.org [l.facebook.com]

