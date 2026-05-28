LIST: 2026 Independence Day events in Acadiana

Here's a list of the events we know about that are planned in Acadiana to celebrate this year's Independence Day.

If you don't see your event here, but you'd like it listed, please send the details to news@katctv.com

Here are the events we have so far, arranged by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH :

The City of Scott will hold their annual Fourth of July celebration on June 26.

Here's a flyer with the details:

Youngsville's annual Red, White & Boom, Youngsville Independence Day Celebration presented by Lafayette Roofing on Friday, July 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex Amphitheater. This free, family-friendly celebration will feature live music, local food vendors, activities for all ages, and a spectacular fireworks display to close out the evening. Kicking off the event will be Louisiana favorite DJ Digital, bringing high-energy entertainment to start the festivities. Headlining the night is acclaimed Louisiana singer-songwriter Marc Broussard, known for his soulful blend of rock, blues, funk, and Cajun influences. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening of music, community, and patriotic celebration under the stars. The event will conclude with an exciting fireworks display, lighting up the Youngsville sky.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Cite des Arts offers barbecue and cheap beer at a July 4 perforance of “POTUS, or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” by Selina Filinger. The play runs June 26th, 27th, July 3rd and 4th (join us for our July 4th BBQ and cheap beer), at 7:30 p.m., and June 28 and July 5th at 2:00 p.m. at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine Street in downtown Lafayette. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.citedesarts.org [citedesarts.org].

Here's how they describe the play: "One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. This play carries an R rating, and is for mature audiences, as it contains strong language and adult situations. “POTUS” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com [concordtheatricals.com])"

VERMILION PARISH

The Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration starts on June 30. Organizers promise "an old-fashioned street fair for five days with carnival rides and games, food, live music every night, parade, water fights and a large fireworks display on July 4th." For details on all the events, visit the website here.

