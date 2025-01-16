LDH advises winter safety precautions ahead of freeze

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) urges residents to prepare for extreme cold next week as a winter storm system brings freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow and ice to Louisiana.

According to the forecast, morning lows are in the 20°Fs across Louisiana on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise above freezing all three days but only in the mid to upper 30°Fs for the state's northern half on Monday and Tuesday.

LDH has reported one winter weather-related death this year: a 65-year-old-male in Rapides Parish who died due to hypothermia. In 2024, there were three winter weather-related deaths, two of which were attributed to hypothermia.

LDH advises residents to stay indoors during extreme cold and to seek shelter if you are unhoused. If you must go outside, wear layered clothing, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone in case of an emergency. Check on neighbors, children, older adults and chronically ill individuals, according to LDH.

Know the signs of cold-related illness. See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:

Hypothermia

Shivering or fumbling hands

Exhaustion or drowsiness

Confusion or memory loss

Slurred speech

Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants



Frostbite

Redness or pain in any skin area

White or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness



Carbon monoxide poisoning

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion

Individuals with special medical needs

Ensure you have an ample supply of prescription medications to last at least a week

Inform your caregivers, family members or trusted friends about your special medical needs and emergency plan

If you rely on electric-powered medical equipment, such as ventilators, home dialysis machines or other assistive devices, make arrangements for backup power sources

If you rely on oxygen therapy, make sure you have a sufficient supply of oxygen

-Contact your oxygen supplier to arrange for extra cylinders or backup power sources

-Follow the instructions and recommendations provided by your healthcare provider regarding oxygen usage, maintenance and safety during storms or hurricanes

Document the name and contact information of all pharmacies, medical supply vendors, home health/hospice agencies and dialysis centers.

Generator safety



Never use portable generators indoors. This includes a garage, carport, basement, crawl space or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation

Gas-powered generators produce carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless. Inhaling carbon monoxide can very quickly lead to full incapacitation or death

Opening windows or doors or using fans will not prevent the build-up of carbon monoxide. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately

Place generators outside, more than 20 feet away from the home, doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Do not refuel when hot

Keep the generator dry and do not use it in wet conditions



Heating safety

Ensure that you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it

Ensure your heating system has been properly serviced and is clean, functioning correctly and properly ventilated to the exterior. If you use a fireplace or chimney, have them inspected and cleaned as well

Do not use gas or electric ovens or stoves for heating. Gas ovens may go out or burn inefficiently, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Electric ovens are not designed for space heating.

Do not burn outdoor barbecue materials indoors, even in a fireplace

Plug space heaters directly into the wall socket, not into extension cords. Do not use the heater if the cords are frayed or splitting

-Place space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from bedding or other flammable materials

-Never allow children to play with or around the heater

-Unplug the heater when not in use

-Never leave the heater unattended



Alcohol and hypothermia

Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypothermia both physiologically and through impaired decision-making. It causes blood vessels to dilate (vasodilation), and while it makes the skin feel warm, it increases heat loss.

Alcohol also:

Reduces the shivering response, which is the body's natural way of producing heat, keeping the body warm

Causes our brainstem to lower our core body temperature

Impairs judgment, which can lead to risky behaviors such as not dressing appropriately in very cold weather and not responding appropriately to signs of hypothermia such as shivering, slurred speech, or mumbling

Drink responsibly and limit the amount of time you spend outside when the temperature is near or below freezing.

Safe traveling

Be cautious and alert. Never drive distracted

Stay off the road as much as possible

If you must drive, use extreme caution during icy or foggy conditions

Take extra care on elevated roads, like bridges



Staying informed and connected

Follow the instructions of emergency officials

Stay tuned to your local news

Use weather apps and websites that provide accurate and up-to-date information

Maintain communication with neighbors, friends, family members, local community groups and neighborhood associations

Additional tips