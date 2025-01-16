LDH advises winter safety precautions ahead of freeze

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) urges residents to prepare for extreme cold next week as a winter storm system brings freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow and ice to Louisiana.
According to the forecast, morning lows are in the 20°Fs across Louisiana on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise above freezing all three days but only in the mid to upper 30°Fs for the state's northern half on Monday and Tuesday.
LDH has reported one winter weather-related death this year: a 65-year-old-male in Rapides Parish who died due to hypothermia. In 2024, there were three winter weather-related deaths, two of which were attributed to hypothermia.
LDH advises residents to stay indoors during extreme cold and to seek shelter if you are unhoused. If you must go outside, wear layered clothing, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone in case of an emergency. Check on neighbors, children, older adults and chronically ill individuals, according to LDH.
Know the signs of cold-related illness. See a doctor immediately or go to the emergency department if you or someone you know has these symptoms:
- Hypothermia
- Shivering or fumbling hands
- Exhaustion or drowsiness
- Confusion or memory loss
- Slurred speech
- Bright red, cold skin or very low energy in infants
- Frostbite
- Redness or pain in any skin area
- White or grayish-yellow skin area
- Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy
- Numbness
- Carbon monoxide poisoning
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Weakness
- Upset stomach
- Vomiting
- Chest pain
- Confusion
Individuals with special medical needs
- Ensure you have an ample supply of prescription medications to last at least a week
- Inform your caregivers, family members or trusted friends about your special medical needs and emergency plan
- If you rely on electric-powered medical equipment, such as ventilators, home dialysis machines or other assistive devices, make arrangements for backup power sources
- If you rely on oxygen therapy, make sure you have a sufficient supply of oxygen
-Contact your oxygen supplier to arrange for extra cylinders or backup power sources
-Follow the instructions and recommendations provided by your healthcare provider regarding oxygen usage, maintenance and safety during storms or hurricanes
- Keep copies of your medical records, prescriptions and oxygen equipment specifications on hand
- Document the name and contact information of all pharmacies, medical supply vendors, home health/hospice agencies and dialysis centers.
Generator safety
- Never use portable generators indoors. This includes a garage, carport, basement, crawl space or other enclosed or partially enclosed area, even those with ventilation
- Gas-powered generators produce carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless. Inhaling carbon monoxide can very quickly lead to full incapacitation or death
- Opening windows or doors or using fans will not prevent the build-up of carbon monoxide. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately
- Place generators outside, more than 20 feet away from the home, doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Do not refuel when hot
- Keep the generator dry and do not use it in wet conditions
Heating safety
- Ensure that you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector
- Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it
- Ensure your heating system has been properly serviced and is clean, functioning correctly and properly ventilated to the exterior. If you use a fireplace or chimney, have them inspected and cleaned as well
- Do not use gas or electric ovens or stoves for heating. Gas ovens may go out or burn inefficiently, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. Electric ovens are not designed for space heating.
- Do not burn outdoor barbecue materials indoors, even in a fireplace
- Plug space heaters directly into the wall socket, not into extension cords. Do not use the heater if the cords are frayed or splitting
-Place space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from bedding or other flammable materials
-Never allow children to play with or around the heater
-Unplug the heater when not in use
-Never leave the heater unattended
Alcohol and hypothermia
Alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypothermia both physiologically and through impaired decision-making. It causes blood vessels to dilate (vasodilation), and while it makes the skin feel warm, it increases heat loss.
Alcohol also:
- Reduces the shivering response, which is the body's natural way of producing heat, keeping the body warm
- Causes our brainstem to lower our core body temperature
- Impairs judgment, which can lead to risky behaviors such as not dressing appropriately in very cold weather and not responding appropriately to signs of hypothermia such as shivering, slurred speech, or mumbling
Drink responsibly and limit the amount of time you spend outside when the temperature is near or below freezing.
Safe traveling
- Be cautious and alert. Never drive distracted
- Stay off the road as much as possible
- If you must drive, use extreme caution during icy or foggy conditions
- Take extra care on elevated roads, like bridges
Staying informed and connected
- Follow the instructions of emergency officials
- Stay tuned to your local news
- Use weather apps and websites that provide accurate and up-to-date information
- Maintain communication with neighbors, friends, family members, local community groups and neighborhood associations
Additional tips
- Wear warm clothes and go to a public place like a library, recreation center, or mall for temporary relief
- Protect outdoor pipes, bring in plants or pets, and take other necessary precautions