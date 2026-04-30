Landry considers suspending May 16 primary elections

COVERING LOUISIANA — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is planning to suspend the state’s May 16 primary elections to allow lawmakers time to approve a new congressional map, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The move comes after a Supreme Court ruling Wednesday found Louisiana had unlawfully used race when drawing a second majority-Black congressional district. The 6-3 decision also narrowed a key provision of the Voting Rights Act.

According to the Washington Post, Landry’s announcement could come as soon as Friday, just one day before early voting is set to begin. The report cited people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity. The potential suspension would give lawmakers additional time to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries in response to the ruling.