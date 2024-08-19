Lake Charles man killed in offshore explosion

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating an offshore explosion of a natural gas pipeline that resulted in the death of a Lake Charles man.

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, shortly after 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit was notified of an offshore explosion, fire and missing person report in a marsh area near Venice. The explosion resulted in the death of Joshua Nichols, 40, of Lake Charles, as maintained by State Police.

Troopers responded to the area on Sunday, August 18, 2024 to begin investigating the events surrounding the incident, according to Sgt. Kate Stegall. The preliminary investigation indicated that Nichols was operating a mud boat near a natural gas pipeline. For reasons still being investigated, an explosion and fire occurred while Nichols was believed to be working on the pipeline. Nichols died as a result and his body was recovered in the area of the incident with the assistance of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office. No other injuries were reported.

The pipelines have since been blocked, and one remains on fire, burning the remaining natural gas in the line. Air monitoring readings have been taken and there is no threat to the public, Sgt. Stegall said.

The incident remains under investigation.