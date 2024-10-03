Lake Charles man convicted three times for sex crimes arrested again

A Lake Charles man convicted three times of sex crimes is accused again.

Gregory E. Ballard, 61, was booked with molestation of a juvenile. He was already being held in the Allen Parish jail for separate charges, officials say.

The most recent arrest came after an investigation that began in August when the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives received a report from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office about Ballard allegedly sexually abusing a child in Calcasieu.

During the investigation the victim told detectives the abuse occurred on multiple occasions for several years, starting when he was approximately 15 years old. After further investigation, on September 30, detectives issued a warrant for Ballard’s arrest signed by Judge Bobby Holmes.

Ballard was convicted of indecent behavior of a juvenile in 1985, aggravated oral sexual battery in 1988, and indecent behavior with a juvenile in 1996, all in Calcasieu Parish.

The investigation is continuing. CPSO SVU Detective Cory Myers is the lead investigator on this case.