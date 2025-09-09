La. Workforce Commission, partners provide emergency assistance for Safesource employees

SafeSource Direct is facing a critical situation, with 541 employees at risk of losing their jobs. The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Regional Team, in collaboration with the City of Broussard, LEDA, St. Martin Economic Development Authority and One Acadiana, is mobilizing emergency services to assist these individuals in securing new employment and achieving stability.

Displaced workers will have access to a wide range of support services, with eight sessions scheduled between Wednesday, September 10, and Thursday, September 18, 2025. These sessions will cover a diverse range of topics, including training opportunities, job search webinars, unemployment insurance, resume writing, labor market information, community resources, and job placement services. Employees can choose to attend these sessions in person or virtually, ensuring flexibility. Acadiana Workforce Solutions and the Louisiana Workforce Commission will be on hand to provide additional support.

A job fair is being organized to be held later this month to present job opportunities.

"We appreciate the instant cooperation from Acadiana Workforce Solutions to provide job placement assistance for SafeSource Direct employees,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “These highly skilled workers are part of Broussard’s thriving workforce family, and they deserve our help during this challenging time. We’ve been in contact with AWS, LWC, LEDA, and One Acadiana since receiving word from the company that they were planning layoffs. We will continue to do everything we can to minimize any negative impact on the employees and their families and maximize our collective resources to efficiently organize their rapid reemployment.”

The City of Broussard is providing the Broussard Civic Center, formerly known as The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre, located at 406 E. Madison Street, as a venue for LWC to operate its emergency employment service sessions.

"LEDA is proud to stand alongside our partners to provide comprehensive support for the SafeSource employees during this transition," said LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell. "The rapid mobilization of these emergency services demonstrates the strength of our regional collaboration and our commitment to ensuring that these skilled workers have every resource available to secure new opportunities. We encourage all affected employees to take advantage of the support services offered and the upcoming job fair. Our regional employers continue to express strong interest in the talent pool that SafeSource has developed, and we remain optimistic about connecting these individuals with quality employment opportunities right here in Acadiana."

Early preparation is key to making the most of these sessions. Registrants are encouraged to start by creating a Hire account at www.LaWorks.net, completing their background profile, uploading their resume, and setting up the virtual recruiter. This proactive approach will ensure that they are fully prepared to engage with the support services offered.