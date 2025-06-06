La. Guard’s Tiger Brigade marks 20 years since historic Iraq deployment

This November, the Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, known as the Tiger Brigade, will commemorate 20 years since returning from its historic combat deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III (2004–2005).

The deployment marked the first time since World War II that Louisiana’s National Guard infantry units were sent to war overseas. During World War II, Louisiana Guardsmen fought in Europe and contributed to the Allied victory over Nazi Germany. For decades following the war, U.S. military strategy limited combat deployments for reserve component forces. That changed after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, ushering in a new era where the National Guard evolved from a strategic reserve into an operational force.

While Louisiana Guard units began mobilizing in support of the Global War on Terror in 2002, the 256th’s deployment in 2004 was the largest in terms of personnel, mission scope, and duration. At the time, the unit was still a mechanized infantry brigade, equipped with armored vehicles such as the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle and M109A6 Paladin howitzers. Nearly 4,000 Louisiana Soldiers deployed for 17 months into an active combat zone to conduct full-spectrum counterinsurgency operations.

“The 256th BCT had just completed a highly successful rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, in August 2001, only a month before our country was attacked,” said retired Maj. Gen. John Basilica, who commanded the brigade during its deployment. “We knew it wasn’t a matter of if, but when we’d be called to fight.”

Following mobilization orders in March 2004, the brigade began training at Fort Hood, Texas (now Fort Cavazos), where Guard units from 11 additional states were attached to complete the task organization. The unit then returned to NTC for mission rehearsal exercises before deploying.

In September 2004, the 256th arrived in Kuwait and reunited with its equipment. Within weeks, Soldiers convoyed into western Baghdad under the command of the 1st Cavalry Division. Despite frequent threats from snipers, rocket-propelled grenades and vehicle-borne explosives, the brigade reached Camp Liberty without casualties or equipment loss and quickly established Forward Operating Base Tigerland.

Operating in a dense urban environment, the 256th was assigned a large battlespace in and around Baghdad. All subordinate units were tasked with dangerous missions including combat patrols, intelligence collection, route security, and counterterrorism. In total, 35 Soldiers were killed in action during the deployment—22 of them from the Louisiana Guard.

The most devastating single day came on Jan. 6, 2005, when six Soldiers from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, were killed in an attack. All six were from or connected to the Houma-Thibodaux area. The loss deeply impacted the local community and the entire Louisiana Guard.

“You don’t forget Jan. 6, 2005, if you were a member of Blacksheep during OIF III,” said Col. Daniel Fritts, who served as the company’s executive officer during the deployment. “Each of us processed that tragic day in our own way, but the pain was universal throughout the company and left none of us the same. I’ll also never forget the strength and resiliency I witnessed in the guys as we continued to execute the mission in the months that followed. We had a great team. Blacksheep was a brotherhood, and I’m proud to have served alongside each one of them. Great Soldiers!”

A point of pride for the brigade was its role in securing Iraq’s first free national elections since 1958. Despite insurgent threats and violence, the elections were successfully held. Iraqi citizens walked for miles across the desert to cast their ballots, marking a strategic victory in the coalition’s mission.

Beyond combat operations, the 256th provided vital support to the fledgling Iraqi government by training military and police forces. The brigade also worked to restore essential services such as water treatment, schools, roads and agriculture programs. These efforts improved daily life for Iraqi civilians and enhanced long-term stability in the region.

By August 2005, Baghdad had become measurably safer. The brigade began preparing for its return home—but instead of celebrations, many Soldiers returned to a state devastated by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Several had no homes to return to and were unable to contact displaced family members.

Despite these challenges, many members of the brigade immediately joined state and federal response efforts. Louisiana Guardsmen served alongside counterparts from all 54 states and territories to help their communities recover from the storm damage.

“The Tiger Brigade performed with great skill and courage under some of the toughest conditions imaginable,” said Basilica. “We sacrificed much but made significant progress toward assisting the Iraqi people. This reunion will allow us to honor the fallen and thank their families.”

The 256th has deployed overseas three more times since 2005—in 2010, 2020 and 2025, though in smaller elements. This November, Soldiers from the 2004–2005 deployment will reunite at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans to reflect, reconnect and honor their shared service.

This story is part of an upcoming monthly series that will culminate in November, following the 20-year reunion. Veterans from the 2004-2005 deployment can visit the Facebook page: https://facebook.com/events/s/save-the-date-oif3-20-year-reu/1882908302256653/

Here are some photos:

Maj. Gen. Bennett C. Landreneau (center left), then-adjutant general of Louisiana, and then-Brig. Gen. John Basilica (center right), commander of the 256th Brigade, pose for a photo with Lt. Col. Jordan Jones, commander of the 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, and Soldiers of the battalion during the unit’s 2004 deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III. At the time, the 256th was structured as a mechanized infantry brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 141st Field Artillery Regiment, prepare to move out during a convoy operation in Iraq, Nov. 4, 2004. The unit served under the 256th Brigade, which was organized as a mechanized infantry brigade during Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

Soldiers with the 256th Brigade Combat Team take up security positions behind a concrete barrier and armored vehicle during operations in Iraq, June 27, 2005. The Louisiana National Guard brigade, then organized as a mechanized infantry formation, deployed nearly 4,000 troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

Soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, known as the “Blacksheep,” pose with their M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Iraq, March 1, 2005. The Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Brigade Combat Team, then a mechanized unit, deployed with Bradleys and other armored platforms during Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

A Soldier with the 256th Brigade hands out supplies to local children during a patrol in Iraq, Jan. 3, 2004. In addition to combat operations, the Louisiana National Guard brigade, then a mechanized infantry unit, supported humanitarian and civil affairs efforts during Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

Soldiers with the 256th Brigade Combat Team raise the brigade colors and U.S. flag during a formation at Forward Operating Base Tigerland in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 12, 2004. The Louisiana National Guard unit, structured as a mechanized brigade at the time, had recently assumed operational control in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)