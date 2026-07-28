KATC 3.2 now airing Gulf Coast Sports Network

LAFAYETTE, La — KATC 3.2, which previously carried LAFF, is now airing the Gulf Coast Sports Network.

The Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network provides unparalleled access to sports and entertainment for millions of viewers across the Gulf South region. The network's marquee programming is the New Orleans Pelicans games.

The network will be available for free over-the-air with an antenna in all Gray Media affiliate markets, ensuring broad access for all fans.

Louisiana:

Alexandria – KLGC Channel 25.2

Baton Rouge – WAFB Channel 9.3

Lafayette — KATC 3.2

Lake Charles – KGCH Channel 32.1

Monroe – KCWL Channel 24.1

New Orleans – WVUE Channel 7.1

Shreveport – KSLA Channel 12.2