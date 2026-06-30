It's not that far away: Donate school supplies for our kids

The start of school is right around the corner, and United Way of Acadiana is supporting local educators by stocking their classrooms for the upcoming school year via their annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

You can help, and there's more than one way to do it:

You can pick up extra supplies and drop them off at a participating local business or United Way of Acadiana.

You can shop the Amazon Wish List and send supplies directly to UWA (Click here!)

You can donate cash directly to the Stuff the Bus fund (Click here!)

And if you own a business, you can become a drop-off location for supplies (Click here!)

You can continue to drop off supplies through August 6.

Here's a list of drop-off locations:

Lafayette Parish

Acadiana Open Channel

ASH Industries

AwardMaster

Baskin Robbins – Lafayette & Youngsville

Blanchard’s Barbeque

Briley Consulting Group

Cajun Harley-Davidson

Children’s Museum of Acadiana

Cocodrie Collective

Community First Bank (multiple)

Crystalized Fitness

Fidelity Bank

First National Bank of Jeanerette

Goodwill Acadiana (Congress)

Hancock Whitney (various locations)

Kidstrong Acadiana

KLFY

The Look

LA Probation & Parole Office

Lowry’s Printing & Copying

Manuel Builders

Parish Ink (both locations)

Pelican State Credit Union

Pieces of 8

Ragin’ Nutrition

Red’s Health & Racquet Club

Remington College

S1 Technology

Surrey Street Community Health Center

SWLA Center for Health Services

Thrive Therapy

Tuff Shed

United Way of Acadiana

Walk-On’s

232-HELP/Louisiana 211

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce

Rayne Building & Loan

Iberia Parish

Comfort Inn & Suites

Community First Bank (multiple)

Iberia Comprehensive

Iberia Boys and Girls Club

First National Bank of Jeanerette

Greater Iberia Parish Chamber

Hancock Whitney

Ryan Champagne – All State

St. Martin Parish

Community First Bank (multiple)

Hancock Whitney

Vermilion Parish

Abbeville City Hall

Champagne’s Grocery

Daiquiri Diva’s (Maurice)

Duhon Brothers Oil Co.

Nehemiah Project of Acadiana

VPL – Abbeville Branch

VPL – Kaplan Branch

VPL – Maurice Branch

You can find more info about this effort here.