In Your Parish Headlines: October 22, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Episcopal School of Acadiana will host a building dedication on Wednesday.

According to school officials, two state-of-the-art buildings will be dedicated to the Cade campus, housing a total of four classrooms for the middle school side. This year, two more buildings will be constructed nearby, followed by four on the upper school side, totaling 16 new classrooms.

The celebration begins at 9:15 a.m. and includes an outdoor Eucharist service shared by students and teachers, parents, former faculty, and alumni. Walk-throughs of the classrooms will be available after the service, officials say.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Applications are now open for the sixth annual Winter Wonderland in Downtown Lafayette.

The fine art installation will transform the commercial display windows of downtown into festive visual displays. This year's theme, Tinsel Through Time, invites residents to view the evolution of holiday traditions across decades and cultures.

According to organizers, displays will be entered into a competition for Best Window Wonderland, with online voting taking place through December. The winning artist will receive a $500 cash prize.

The deadline to apply is Friday, November 7, at 12 p.m.

For more information, click here.

ACADIA PARISH

Job seekers in the City of Rayne are invited to visit the Southside Community Center on Wednesday, where the Louisiana Works Mobile Unit will be parked.

Officials will be on hand to help with resumes and job searches.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.