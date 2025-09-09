In Your Parish Headlines: September 9, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

The City of Crowley's Public Works Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss a draft ordinance that would prohibit "after-hours clubs" and other related activities.

According to the agenda, city leaders will also discuss concerns regarding the fire department, updates on the Acadia Parish Tourist Commission, and a cosponsorship for One Crowley's free carnival on October 4, 2025, by allowing the use of the Wells Fargo Building free of charge.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at 426 North Avenue F.

To read the full agenda, click here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Monique Boulet and Second Harvest are partnering to proclaim September as Hunger Action Month on Tuesday.

The Feeding America network of food banks unites every September to spotlight those facing hunger and inspire nationwide action by hosting events, advocating for change, lighting up towns in orange, and more, organizers say.

Boulet will issue the proclamation at 1:25 p.m. inside City Hall alongside Second Harvest staff and volunteers.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) will host a public meeting on Drainage in the Downtown, UL, and Freetown areas Tuesday evening.

According to LCG, Mayor-President Monique Boulet will be joined by other representatives to discuss major upcoming opportunities, such as how planned improvements to Johnston Street could significantly increase drainage capacity and enhance the surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents, business owners, and stakeholders are invited to attend the meeting and contribute to shaping strategies for Lafayette’s drainage future.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. inside the Lafayette Public Library's Main Branch.