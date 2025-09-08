In Your Parish Headlines: September 8, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, September 8, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

Drivers in Iberia Parish will need to plan ahead as construction begins on Gajan Street in New Iberia.

According to the city, the section between East St. Peter and Bernard streets will close for improvements, which include removing and reconstructing the roadway, installing new curbs and gutters, updating drainage structures, and laying new pavement.

Work is scheduled to last three weeks, running Mondays through Fridays, with some Saturday work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detours will be posted to guide traffic around the closure.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, September 8, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Starting Monday, students and employees with South Louisiana Community College IDs can use Lafayette Public Library resources without needing a separate library card.

The Lafayette Public Library System has also partnered with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to extend the same benefit, which took effect in August.

Officials estimate the change will provide access to about 5,000 additional people. Lafayette Parish is the first in the state to allow college IDs to serve as library cards.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, September 8, 2025

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it has extended the application deadline for its Explorer Program.

The program, which is open to young people ages 15 to 18, offers a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement while providing leadership training and opportunities for community service.

Officials ask residents who have previously applied to resubmit their applications.

The deadline to apply is September 11, 2025. More information can be found here.