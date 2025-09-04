In Your Parish Headlines: September 4, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, September 4, 2025.

VERMILION PARISH

New speeding laws are now in effect for those traveling through Vermilion Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, speeding 25 miles an hour over the posted limit will result in the immediate removal of the driver's license, and offenders will be required to make a mandatory court appearance. Speeding 35 miles per hour or more above the posted limit will result in the driver's arrest at the scene.

“Our priority is the safety of Vermilion Parish residents and visitors," said Sheriff Eddie Langlinais. "Excessive speeding puts lives at risk unnecessarily. These enforcement measures are meant to send a clear message: reckless driving will not be tolerated.”

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The bridge on Eloi Broussard Road — located over the Vermilion River — will close Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. due to mechanical repairs.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, detour routes will not be posted, but will consist of LA 92 (Milton Avenue), LA 339 (Verot School Road), LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway), and US 167 (Johnston Street).

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the bridge during this time, officials say.

Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr., will deliver the 2025 State of the District Address on Thursday.

According to school officials, Touchet will review progress made by LPSS over the past year, with a focus on academic initiatives, teacher and faculty support, and facilities. He will also share the district's goals for continuing to promote student growth and success.

The presentation begins at 6 pm. inside Lafayette High School.

Registration is required.