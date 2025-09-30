In Your Parish Headlines: September 30, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis Electric will have a planned outage Tuesday on the North circuit out of the Derouen Substation.

Officials say the outage is necessary to repair equipment crossing Interstate 10. Impacted areas include Iowa, Lacassine, Highway 383, Gro Racca Road, Pine Hill Cemetery Road, and surrounding areas.

The outage will begin at 8 a.m. and last about six hours.

In Your Parish Headlines: Jeff Davis, September 30, 2025

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Opelousas Police Department will host a Community Walk on Tuesday.

Police say the initiative aims to connect and strengthen the neighborhood.

The event will be held in the Hill and Park Vista areas from 6 to 8 p.m.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Landry, September 30, 2025

JS Clark Leadership Academy students, faculty, staff, and board members will be joined by State Senator Gerald Boudreaux, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, and Building Hope executives on Tuesday for a Topping Off Ceremony.

During the ceremony, the final beam of the new 54,000-square-foot school building, which is currently under construction, will be signed and raised into place.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.