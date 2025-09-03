In Your Parish Headlines: September 3, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette will host a community meeting on Tuesday to discuss plans for a new school in North Lafayette.

Updates on the new school for District 4 will be shared, and feedback will be gathered on how it can best serve the community. Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. and School Board Member for District 4 Amy Trahan will provide insight into the planning process and answer questions from residents, according to organizers.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. inside the Downtown Convention Center, located at 124 S. Buchanan St.

The Lafayette Parish School System is seeking applicants for its Special Education Advisory Council. The council provides advice and feedback on special education policies, procedures, and resources.

Membership is open to teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, parents, community stakeholders, and high school students with a disability.

Applications are due by Friday, September 5. Selected members will be notified on the following Friday, September 12. To apply, click here.

VERMILION PARISH

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will temporarily close Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge from September 3 to 10 until noon each day for the annual controlled alligator harvest. After 12 p.m., the refuge will reopen to the public until official sunset.

Officials say the delayed openings will be in effect each day or until alligator trappers have used their tags for the controlled harvest.

Learn more about the refuge here.