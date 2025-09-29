In Your Parish Headlines: September 29, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, September 29, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a future amphitheater at Heymann Park.

Officials say the first phase of the project will transform a former baseball field into a modern venue for community events. The new area will also feature a vendor pavilion, restrooms, and parking for performers and vendors.

The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

IBERIA PARISH

A road closure is scheduled to begin Monday in the City of New Iberia.

South Lewis Street, between Oil Center Drive and Briarwood Drive, will remain closed for the next six weeks, weather permitting, according to Iberia Parish Government.

The closure is taking place so crews can replace six culvert cross drains, followed by asphalt repairs and overlay. Officials say detours will be posted.

The Iberia Parish Library will hold a College Recruitment Round-Up on Monday with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

According to the library system, residents 17 and older will have the opportunity to learn about the admissions process, tuition, housing, undergraduate and graduate programs, and more about the school.

The event is set for 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library in New Iberia. Registration is not required.