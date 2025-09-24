In Your Parish Headlines: September 24, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

The City of Jeanerette Board of Alderman is requesting the mayor to call a special meeting on Wednesday.

The agenda includes a continuation from the September 8 public meeting, with a discussion on the City Attorney.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at 1010 Main St.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, September 24, 2025

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Opelousas Police Department will host a Community Walk in the Greenwoods, Ina Claire Dr., and Brickyard areas on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Police say the event aims to connect and strengthen the neighborhood.

The department will also host another walk in the Hill and Park Vista areas on Tuesday, September 30.

In Your Parish Headlines: St. Landry, September 24, 2025

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Jeff Davis Parish Library is now accepting applications for a public art mural in Welsh.

The mural will be located at the McBurney Memorial Library branch.

Submissions will be accepted until October 31. Officials say an artist will be selected by November 7. For more information, click here.