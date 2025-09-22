In Your Parish Headlines: September 22, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, September 22, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

The City of Rayne will host a public meeting on Monday concerning the Lyons Point Gully cleaning project.

Officials say property owners will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the new drainage project in the area.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Rayne Civic Center Mural Room.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

On Monday, crews in Lafayette will begin construction on a $2.32 million project along a La. 724, one mile west of US-167.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the project will feature asphalt patching, roadway milling, asphalt concrete overlay, drainage improvements, and other related work.

The work is scheduled to take place Mondays through Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., weather permitting. The project is expected to be completed by December, officials say.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released an update on this year's private recreational red snapper landing estimates.

According to the report, over 90% of the state's annual allocation, or 805,453 pounds, has been harvested thus far in 2025. The season began on May 1, with a daily bag limit of four fish per person and a minimum size limit of 16 inches.

Depending on creel estimates, authorities say the season could close as early as Sunday, September 28, or during the first week of October.

