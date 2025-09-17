In Your Parish Headlines: September 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Town of Lake Arthur is looking for residents to join its new Event Committee. The group will gather to discuss and plan local events.

A meeting will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. inside City Hall for those interested in organizing Lake Arthur events.

If you're unable to attend the meeting, officials ask that you submit your name to City Hall at (337) 774-2211 by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Opelousas Police Department will host a Community Walk in the Trash Pile and North End areas on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Police say the event aims to connect and strengthen the neighborhood.

The department will also host two other walks in September on the following dates:



Wednesday, September 24, 2025

6 to 8 p.m.

Greenwoods, Ina Claire Dr., and Brickyard areas



Tuesday, September 30, 2025

6 to 8 p.m.

Hill and Park Vista areas

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Friends of the Lafayette Public Library's Semiannual Book Sale returns to the Heymann Performing Arts Center this week.

The organization will host a Members Pre-sale on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., with member registration available at the door. The sale is open to the public from Thursday through Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

Organizers say gently used books are sold by the inch: $1 for paperbacks and $2 for hardbacks. There will also be a large assortment of children's books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, and puzzles. All money made from the sale will benefit the Lafayette Public Library.