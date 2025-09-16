In Your Parish Headlines: September 16, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf will recognize women across the state on Tuesday at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette.

Women of Distinction, an annual celebration, highlights local leaders for outstanding accomplishments in the four pillars of Girl Scouting: STEM, Life Skills, Outdoors, and Entrepreneurship.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information can be found here.

VERMILION PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market is making stops in Abbeville and Delcambre on Tuesday.

The market will be set up at the Abbeville Library from 9 to 10 a.m., then at the Delcambre Library from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event offers groceries at affordable prices, along with nutritional advice and additional services.

Payments can be made using SNAP, cash, credit, or debit, according to organizers.

ACADIA PARISH

SLEMCO crews are trimming several large trees in the Eunice and Basile areas and looking for places to dispose of the mulch and wood chips.

Residents interested in receiving the mulch and wood chips are asked to contact the company's Right-of-Way department at (337) 886-3371 for more information.

Officials say work is expected to last over the next few weeks.