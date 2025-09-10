In Your Parish Headlines: September 10, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Louisiana Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier and key committee chairs will join local legislators in Lafayette as part of a series of legislative town hall meetings taking place across the state.

Officials say the events aim to engage constituents on legislative reforms enacted over the past year and a half.

The Acadiana stop is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium's McElligott Club. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold a business conference in Lafayette on Wednesday.

According to organizers, the event offers businesses an opportunity to connect with both public and private sectors, as well as explore potential contracting opportunities. Organizations in attendance include the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana Economic Development–Acadiana, WBEC South, JPMorgan Chase, among others.

Activities are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LITE Center. Admission is free and open to the public. To register or learn more, click here.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jeff Davis Electric will have an electrical outage Wednesday for customers South of Welsh.

Officials say crews will be performing upgrades and maintenance to lines. The outage is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following areas will be impacted:



Bellard Rd.

Welsh Canal Rd.

Arceneaux Rd.

Martin Rd.

Hwy. 99

David Rd.

Nelson Rd.