In Your Parish Headlines: September 1, 2025

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Starting Monday, a portion of the northeast-bound lane on S. Buchanan Street, located near E. Congress Street, will be closed while crews repair a sewer line, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The work is part of the Point Repair Project, a LUS initiative that includes 36 total repairs. Officials say the lane will remain closed until Friday, September 19, 2025.

Local access will be maintained, and detours will be marked along E. Congress Street, Jefferson Street, and Garfield Street.

Applications for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Explorer Program close on Monday.

The program offers 15- to 18-year-olds a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement, along with leadership training, community service, and more.

More information can be found here.

VERMILION PARISH

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office has opened applications for its Fall 2025 Citizen's Academy.

Participants will meet every Wednesday, starting September 17, to learn about law enforcement training and operations at the sheriff's office.

The free program lasts five weeks and concludes with a Saturday graduation event featuring hands-on activities.

Residents 18 and older are eligible to apply, but spots are limited.

For registration details, click here.