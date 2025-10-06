In Your Parish Headlines: October 6, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, October 6, 2025.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Once Was Inc. is inviting veterans, their spouses, and firefighters to a Meal of Remembrance on Monday.
According to organizers, Chef Leslie Hall with Acadian kitchens will prepare the meal, in collaboration with Once Was and DJ N.V. Navy Vet.
The event will be held at the Carencro Fire Department, located on West Gloria Switch, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the community can support survivors by participating in an essential supply drive benefiting Faith House.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, residents can donate household paper goods, such as paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates and bowls, and tissues. Any unopened household paper item is welcome.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- 900 E. University Ave. - LPD Main Station
- 1820 Moss St. - LPD Sub Station
- 105 E. Convent St. - Lafayette City Marshal's Office
- 705 W. University Ave. - LCG City Hall
- 311 Lafayette St. - Youngsville PD
- 304 4th St. - Youngsville PD Sub Station
- 5801 Hwy. 90 E. - Broussard PD
- 5025 N. University Ave. - Carencro PD
ST. MARY PARISH
Applications are now open for the St. Mary Parish School Board's Special Education Advisory Council.
Officials say the council is open to parents or legal guardians of students receiving special education services within the district.
The deadline to apply is Monday, October 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. For more details, click here.