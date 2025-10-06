In Your Parish Headlines: October 6, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, October 6, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Once Was Inc. is inviting veterans, their spouses, and firefighters to a Meal of Remembrance on Monday.

According to organizers, Chef Leslie Hall with Acadian kitchens will prepare the meal, in collaboration with Once Was and DJ N.V. Navy Vet.

The event will be held at the Carencro Fire Department, located on West Gloria Switch, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the community can support survivors by participating in an essential supply drive benefiting Faith House.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, residents can donate household paper goods, such as paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates and bowls, and tissues. Any unopened household paper item is welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:



900 E. University Ave. - LPD Main Station

1820 Moss St. - LPD Sub Station

105 E. Convent St. - Lafayette City Marshal's Office

705 W. University Ave. - LCG City Hall

311 Lafayette St. - Youngsville PD

304 4th St. - Youngsville PD Sub Station

5801 Hwy. 90 E. - Broussard PD

5025 N. University Ave. - Carencro PD

ST. MARY PARISH

Applications are now open for the St. Mary Parish School Board's Special Education Advisory Council.

Officials say the council is open to parents or legal guardians of students receiving special education services within the district.

The deadline to apply is Monday, October 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. For more details, click here.