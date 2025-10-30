In Your Parish Headlines: October 30, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, October 30, 2025.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Opelousas Police Department will hold a Community Walk on Thursday.

Authorities say the initiative aims to connect and strengthen the neighborhood.

Activities are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. in the Greenwood, Brickyard, and Ina Claire areas.

VERMILION PARISH

An essential supply drive in Abbeville will soon come to a close.

Organizers with Ray Chevrolet and Vermilion Women's Resource Center say the effort will support local families in keeping warm this winter season.

Residents can drop off gently-used coats, baby and children's clothes, diapers (size 3, 4, 5), and baby wipes at the Ray Chevrolet Showroom until Friday, October 31.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Registration for Parish Proud's Downtown in Bloom is now open.

The organization says it's looking to bring the community together to refresh flowerbeds across six downtown zones and beautify Jefferson Street.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 8. Check-in and volunteer registration will open at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot across from The Lofts at the Municipal. You can also register by clicking here.

Participants are encouraged to bring sun protection, water, gardening gloves, and a small hand shovel if possible.