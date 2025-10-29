Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
In Your Parish Headlines: October 29, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City of Scott will hold a drainage meeting on Wednesday.

Officials say the gathering aims to inform residents about the state of the city's drainage improvement program.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the Scott Event Center. For more information, click here or call City Hall.

As National Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to a close, the Lafayette Police Department is reminding the community that this week marks the last chance to donate to an essential supply drive benefiting Faith House of Acadiana.

According to police, residents can support survivors by donating household paper goods, including paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates and bowls, and tissues. Any unopened household paper item will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • 900 E. University Ave. - LPD Main Station
  • 1820 Moss St. - LPD Sub Station
  • 105 E. Convent St. - Lafayette City Marshal's Office
  • 705 W. University Ave. - LCG City Hall
  • 311 Lafayette St. - Youngsville PD
  • 304 4th St. - Youngsville PD Sub Station
  • 5801 Hwy. 90 E. - Broussard PD
  • 5025 N. University Ave. - Carencro PD
JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Town of Lake Arthur has hired crews to complete an audit on all fire hydrants.

Residents may notice water flowing in ditches or experience discolored water issues during this time. Officials recommend running water faucets for about 15 to 20 minutes to clear the lines.

According to the town, work is expected to last about a week.

