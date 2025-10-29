In Your Parish Headlines: October 29, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City of Scott will hold a drainage meeting on Wednesday.

Officials say the gathering aims to inform residents about the state of the city's drainage improvement program.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the Scott Event Center. For more information, click here or call City Hall.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, October 29, 2025

As National Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to a close, the Lafayette Police Department is reminding the community that this week marks the last chance to donate to an essential supply drive benefiting Faith House of Acadiana.

According to police, residents can support survivors by donating household paper goods, including paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates and bowls, and tissues. Any unopened household paper item will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:



900 E. University Ave. - LPD Main Station

1820 Moss St. - LPD Sub Station

105 E. Convent St. - Lafayette City Marshal's Office

705 W. University Ave. - LCG City Hall

311 Lafayette St. - Youngsville PD

304 4th St. - Youngsville PD Sub Station

5801 Hwy. 90 E. - Broussard PD

5025 N. University Ave. - Carencro PD

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, October 29, 2025

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Town of Lake Arthur has hired crews to complete an audit on all fire hydrants.

Residents may notice water flowing in ditches or experience discolored water issues during this time. Officials recommend running water faucets for about 15 to 20 minutes to clear the lines.

According to the town, work is expected to last about a week.