In Your Parish Headlines: October 28, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Faith House of Acadiana will host a candlelight vigil on Tuesday in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Scheduled to take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at Brown Park, the event will honor survivors and remember those lost to domestic violence, organizers say.

Faith House is also launching its Purple Light Project for the third consecutive year. According to the organization, the initiative invites households and businesses to replace outdoor lights with purple bulbs throughout October to symbolize peace, courage, survival, and hope.

Donations of $10 can be made to Faith House in exchange for a complimentary purple bulb. More information can be found here.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Lake Arthur Police Department will hold its National Night Out on Tuesday. The event is part of a nationwide effort to promote safer neighborhoods and stronger connections between local officers and residents.

According to police, this year's event will feature free food, games, music, a car show, a reptile zoo, and other family-friendly activities.

The celebration is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. at Lake Arthur Park.

IBERIA PARISH

Applications are still open for the 12th Annual Teche Plein Air Competition.

Artists from across the country visit the City of New Iberia in early March to participate in the week-long juried painting competition, officials say.

The deadline to apply for next year's event is Saturday, November 1, 2025. For more information, click here.